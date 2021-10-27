A 21-year-old man was arrested by warrant Monday and charged with several sex crimes.
Roldeson Lazard of Sion Farm, St. Croix, was charged with first-degree rape, kidnapping or false imprisonment, unlawful sexual contact, simple assault and battery and disturbance of the peace, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
The charges against Lazard stem from a date rape that occurred on Oct. 16, at the Rudy Krigger Ballpark in Sion Farm, Derima said.
Unable to post $250,000 bail, Lazard was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday.