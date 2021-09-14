A St. Croix man has been arrested following a traffic stop in which police say they discovered an unlicensed firearm, ammunition and more than 140 grams of marijuana.
Kaheem Roberts of Mon Bijou was driving a white Acura with tinted windows and no front license plate when he was stopped Friday near St. Joseph Catholic High School in Frederiksted, St. Croix, according to V.I. Police.
An officer noticed a “green leafy substance” inside a clear sandwich bag near the car’s gearshift, according to a probable cause fact sheet. When questioned on the smell of marijuana in the car, Roberts said, “I don’t smoke in the car,” and grabbing the sandwich bag, told officers “you can go with it.”
The officer told Roberts to get out of the car and that a search would be conducted. As Roberts was standing, a second officer saw him reach toward his waistband to grab what appeared to be a firearm. The officer commanded him to drop the gun, and upon doing so, he was detained by police, according to the fact sheet.
During the search, officers found 140.8 grams of marijuana, 35 .40-caliber rounds and one 10 mm round. Roberts was carrying a 10 mm Glock 29 handgun, police said.
Roberts appeared in court for his advice of rights hearing Monday and was charged with carrying an unlicensed firearm, carrying an unlicensed firearm in a vehicle, unauthorized possession of ammunition, carrying a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to display a license plate and restriction on tinted windows.
Public territorial defender Leslie Davis asked that Roberts be released, saying he is the sole caretaker for his grandmother. “He is worried about the health of his grandmother, who has been alone for the past four days,” Davis said.
Attorney Karabo Molyneaux-Molloy argued that Roberts poses a significant flight risk, as he faces a similar drug charge in Pennsylvania from 2007, and there is a non-extraditable warrant out for his arrest in that state after he did not show up for a court hearing.
Molyneaux-Molly asked that if Roberts is released, electronic monitoring be used to ensure he complies with release conditions.
“I will release him with the use of electronic monitoring, but not without it,” Judge Darryl Donohue said.
Roberts is scheduled for another court hearing on Wednesday to clarify the value of property posted towards his $50,000 bail.