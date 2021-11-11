A man already awaiting trial for domestic violence charges was ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation after he violated a restraining order and threatened to burn down a family member’s home, according to court documents and testimony.
Jabari White was previously arrested on April 5 and charged with three crimes of domestic violence, simple assault, destruction to property and disturbance of the peace.
The victim told police White was smoking marijuana, so she asked him to leave, and he threatened to burn down the home.
He also threw a bucket of water on another family member, damaged windows of the home and assaulted a victim with a metal object, according to police.
White was released from jail into the custody of a third-party custodian and ordered not to go within 100 feet of the home.
White was arrested again Monday and charged with two additional domestic violence crimes, contempt of court and disturbance of the peace. He was held without bail until his advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday.
According to an affidavit filed by police, the victim in White’s first case called 911 on Nov. 3 and told police White had returned to the home and ignored her when she told him to leave.
White’s third-party custodian was also at the home and said he was there to take a shower, and the victim “picked up a stick and a machete” and contacted police, according to the affidavit.
The third-party custodian provided police with the release order forbidding White from being within 100 feet of the home. White had apparently left by the time police arrived, but they returned on Nov. 5 when the victim told police White was at the home again.
He continued threatening to burn down the home, according to the affidavit.
When officers arrived, they approached White, who shouted that he wasn’t going back to jail and ran away, according to the affidavit.
Officers lost sight of White in the bush, but confiscated his vehicle, which was parked on the property. At 7 a.m., Monday, police were notified that White “was in the lobby of the police station inquiring about his vehicle,” and officers placed him under arrest.
Per the domestic violence statute, White was held without bail until a judge reviewed his case.
In court Wednesday, Territorial Public Defender Leslie Davis said White “doesn’t have a home, so I can’t place him on curfew or house arrest or anything,” and asked that he be released on an unsecured bond, with a promise not to return to the victim’s home again.
“Unfortunately, his word is not nearly good enough,” said Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr.
“The defendant already knew not to go on the property and he still did,” said Assistant V.I. Attorney General Vanessa Hewitt-Quinland.
Davis requested that he be released to the custody of the same third-party custodian serving in the first case, which Morris denied.
Morris set bail at $1,000 cash, and said White cannot be released from jail unless he provides the court with a new third-party custodian, an address, and telephone number.
Morris said he must also undergo a psychological evaluation, and if released, White must remain under a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.