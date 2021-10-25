A St. Thomas man was arrested after police said he assaulted a woman and violated a restraining order, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
David E. Smith was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree assault and contempt of court. He was held without bail pursuant to the territory’s domestic violence law and appeared in court for his advice-of-rights hearing Friday.
The incident occurred at around 3:55 p.m. when police responded to a report of an assault at Starz Hotel, according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
Smith “became physical with her, so she ran into the Hotel’s kitchen to get away from him,” and “took a knife from the hotel’s kitchen to protect herself from him,” according to the affidavit. The restraining order was in effect at the time of his arrest, and Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales said in court Friday that Smith has a prior domestic violence conviction from 2018.
She asked for bail to be set at $75,000, while Territorial Public Defender Julie Todman asked that he be allowed to post $500 cash.
Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell set bail at $10,000 cash, and ordered Smith to have no contact with the victim in the case while he’s awaiting trial.