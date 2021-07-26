An Oswald Harris Court resident has been arrested on a firearm charge after police helped serve an eviction notice at his residence.
At 8:49 p.m., Friday, police arrested E’Jaiey Grant, 23, of Oswald Harris Court housing community on St. Thomas and charged him with Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm, according to V.I. Police Public Information Officer Toby Derima.
According to Derima, police were at the residence to assist in serving a Notice to Quit, a formal legal document that notifies a resident they are being evicted and informs them of when they must exit the property by.
During an inspection of the residence, police officers discovered several firearms, which Grant told officers he owned, Derima said. Failing to show that he was licensed to possess the firearms, he was arrested, Derima said.
