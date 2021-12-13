TORTOLA — A U.S. Army veteran was fatally shot early Saturday at Crystal’s Night Club, marking the fifth homicide of the year in the British Virgin Islands.
“Police can confirm that one man has died following a shooting incident in a Free Bottom night club after 1 a.m. this morning,” Police Press Officer Diane Drayton said in a Saturday morning statement. “Investigations are ongoing.”
The deceased has been identified as Jamiez Stoutt, 31, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Afghanistan. Until earlier this year, he had worked with CCT Global Communications for eight years and played in the BVI Basketball Federation District League.
“I’ve been thinking about it all day, because the last time I saw him was when the league was going on,” Skillfull Ballers coach Ronnie “Gola” Norman told The Daily News.
“It was hard to see that I spoke to him on Friday night and woke up on Saturday morning and he had died.”
Norman said Stoutt understood the game, but at times got carried away.
“He’s a good team ballplayer, was very, very good player using his left hand going to the left and he played the game the right way,” Norman reflected. “He would do whatever you asked and he loved the competition. We spoke just before I went to referee Friday night’s 40-plus League games .”
“He also said the 40-plus League is good for us and he’d like to play in that league when he turns 40,” Norman said. “After that, I didn’t see or hear from him until the morning. I heard he had died.”
In a social media post, Stoutt’s mother, Joycelyn Leonard, said he had brain surgery at the age of 2, and “pulled through like a champ.”
Stoutt joined the U.S. Armed Forces when he was 18, and his mother said she was shocked when he told her. He was deployed to Afghanistan shortly thereafter.
According to Leonard, Stoutt turned a part-time landscaping job into full-time work and also started a tattoo business.
He is survived by a 2-year old son.