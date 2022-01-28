A St. Croix man, who police say was found with a gun while officers were investigating gunshots in Estate Barren Spot on Tuesday night, was released after paying just a fraction of his bail.
Kinjah Davis was arrested after V.I. Police say an unlicensed firearm was found in his vehicle.
At his advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday, bail was set at $50,000, and Davis was allowed to be released under third-party custodian Edith Gereau upon posting $1,500.
According to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police, two officers were in Barren Spot investigating the “discharging of shots,” when a vehicle came toward them “at a high rate of speed.”
The driver, later identified as Davis, was stopped and an officer shining a flashlight toward the passenger side window saw a ”black firearm partially underneath the driver’s seat,” the affidavit said.
Davis admitted he did not have a license to possess the firearm and he was placed under arrest, the affidavit said.
The Glock 22 .40-caliber black handgun found in Davis’s vehicle had an obliterated serial number and 15 live rounds in its magazine, according to the affidavit.
Davis is charged with carrying a firearm, possession of an unauthorized firearm in a vehicle, possession or sale of ammunition and alteration of identifying marks on weapons.