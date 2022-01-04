A St. Thomas man was arrested early Saturday after police say he threatened a store attendant with a gun and attempted to evade police by jumping from the second story of a building.
Sha’heel Matthias, of Smith Bay, was arrested and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, third-degree assault, unlawful possession of ammunition and destruction of property.
At 1 a.m., Saturday, officers made contact with “an enraged male,” later identified as Matthias, at Sammy’s Fresh Mart in American Yacht Harbor, where shelves were tossed and items scattered on the floor. Attempting to calm Matthias down, an officer asked him to step outside, but he continued to get louder and tried to take his pants off, tripping in the process, according to the affidavit.
As the officer tried to assist Matthias in getting up, he pushed the officer into a shelf. When a second officer attempted to apprehend Matthias, he knocked over more shelves and ran out the back of the store.
Outside the store, the second officer moved to corner Matthias, but he jumped over the second-story railing, landing on his back, the affidavit said.
Officers apprehended Matthias “across the street, as he was laying on the ground in front of XO Bistro,” and observed bruising and lacerations about the body from the second-story jump, according to the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, the store attendant told officers that prior to their arrival, he had asked Matthias to leave the store because he was getting too loud. The attendant said Matthias “placed a gun on the counter, tapped it at him and threatened to shoot him.”
Officers found the black handgun on the store’s floor, and the attendant confirmed it was the one Matthias threatened him with.
Matthias, whose bail was set at $125,000, was not immediately processed due to a positive COVID test, but was later turned over to Bureau of Corrections. On Monday, at his advice-of-rights hearing, Matthias’s bail was lowered to $75,000 by Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis.