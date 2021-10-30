A St. Croix man is dead after he was approached while he was cutting the grass.
According to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima, the territory’s 911 Emergency Call Center received reports of a gunshot victim in Estate La Grange at 4:25 p.m. Friday.
The victim, who has been identified by his family as 27-year-old Glenmore Southwell Jr., was alive when emergency medical technicians arrived, but died before the ambulance could leave for the hospital.
Anyone with information on thecase is urged to call 911, the Crime Tipline at 340-778-4950, or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477 or online at crimestoppersusvi.org.