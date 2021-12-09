A man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to charges stemming from a shootout in Haulover Bay, St. John.
Rammer Guerrero Morales, from the Dominican Republic, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller on Friday and entered a guilty plea to charges of possession and discharge of firearms during and in relation to a crime of violence and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers or employees.
He faces up to life in federal prison.
On Sept. 25, 2019, Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations members conducted an interdiction operation on the north coast of St. John, near Haulover Bay, according to court documents.
This area is a known smuggling location where traffickers offload large shipments of narcotics and currency, and has a trail that leads from the road down to the beach, the release said.
Around 7:30 p.m., Customs agents observed two individuals who were armed on the trail, the release said.
The agents identified themselves as “police” and the individuals fired at the agents, wounding one of them. Morales was then shot when the agents returned fire.
Agents recovered two firearms at the scene, described as an AR-15 style .223-caliber rifle and a Glock .40-caliber pistol with an extended magazine, the release said.