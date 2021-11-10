Marvin Forbes, 49, of Orlando, Fla., has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert.
Judge Robert Molloy sentenced Forbes to serve 37 months behind bars, based on his status as a career offender.
According to court documents, on June 19, 2020, Forbes arrived at King Airport on St. Thomas on Spirit Airlines from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Upon arrival, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers inspected checked bags, and K-9 “Sherpa” alerted to the presence of narcotics in Forbes’ checked bag. After Forbes removed his bag from the baggage claim belt, Customs and Border Protection officers escorted him to a separate area for inspection, where officers cut a lock that was on Forbes’ suitcase after he failed to produce the key to open the it.
Inside Forbes’ suitcase, CBP officers discovered eight vacuum-sealed packages, each containing multiple smaller, individually vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana with a total weight of 12.61 kilograms, or nearly 28 pounds.
Forbes pleaded guilty on May 17.
“At sentencing, Forbes qualified as a career offender pursuant to the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines based on the facts that: (1) he was at least 18 years old at the time he committed the offense of conviction; (2) his conviction is a felony that is either a crime of violence or a controlled substance offense; and (3) Forbes had at least two prior felony convictions of either a crime of violence or a controlled substance offense,” according to the news release from Shappert. “As a career offender, Forbes’ guideline sentence was increased from 24 months to 37 months of incarceration.”
This case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations and Customs and Border Protection. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Delia Smith and is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation.