The V.I. Police Department is investigating the violent death of a man Tuesday night on St. Croix. According to Police spokesman Toby Derima, the 911 Emergency Call Center received a report at 10:21 p.m. of a man sitting in his vehicle in Estate Carlton with a gunshot wound.
The man was dead when the officer arrived on the scene, Derima said.
At press time this morning, V.I. Police were on the scene investigating the homicide.
The man’s death is the 22nd homicide of the year on St. Croix and the 28th in the territory. There have been five homicides on St. Thomas and one on St. John.