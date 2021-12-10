The V.I. Police announced Thursday that a man was stabbed in Cruz Bay the night before, but that he declined to provide information on the incident when officers tried to interview him.
The incident occurred around 11 p.m. Wednesday at 11 and police responded to a report of a stabbing outside of an establishment on Prince Street, according to V.I. Police spokesperson Toby Derima.
He said that the man was taken to the Myrah Keating Smith Community Health Center for treatment.
When officers went to the clinic to interview the victim he said that “he had nothing to report,” Derima said.
Police urge nyone with information about the stabbing to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211 ext. 5530, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-8477.