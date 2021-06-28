Two St. Croix men have been arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder, according to police spokesman Toby Derima.
Officers arrested 26-year-old Charles Frazer Jr. and 19-year-old Ian Benjamin Jr. on Friday on warrants issued in V.I. Superior Court.
According to Derima, Frazer and Benjamin were arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred at Marley Homes in Frederiksted on Dec. 22.
Bail for Frazer and Benjamin was set at $100,000 each. Unable to post bail, both men were turned over to the the Corrections Bureau, pending their Advice of Rights hearings.
St. Croix District Chief of Police Sidney Elskoe commended the work of detectives of the Criminal Investigation Bureau.
“The detectives’ continued hard work led to these arrests,” Elskoe said.
The community is encouraged to contact police with tips by calling 911, the Crime Tipline at 340-778-4950, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-TIPS.