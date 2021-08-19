A St. Thomas man with chronic mental illness is back in jail, and his brother said in court Wednesday that the Virgin Islands must do more to care for vulnerable people suffering without adequate psychiatric treatment.
Coulav Swan, 48, was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault on an officer and obscene and indecent conduct.
The incident occurred at around 5:30 a.m. when officers responded to a report of a naked man causing a disturbance at Nisky Center, according to an affidavit filed by police.
Police said they found Swan walking completely naked in the intersection, and recognized him from previous encounters as a “known mental patient,” and transported him to an area that’s a “prior known hangout spot for Mr. Swan.”
When they dropped him off, police told Swan to put some clothes on. As he began to dress, he “became aggressive and combative,” and an officer discharged a Taser at Swan “to gain compliance and take him into custody.”
Unable to post $25,000, he was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday morning, where Territorial Public Defender Julie Todman said officers should have brought him to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.
Born on St. Thomas, Swan “has a long history of mental illness,” and at the time of his arrest, “I believe that he was in a mental psychosis,” Todman said.
She said he needs to be taken to Schneider Hospital “so he can be stabilized, your Honor. That’s what should have happened in this case.”
His brother, Leon Swan, said Coulav “has been suffering from mental issues pretty much his whole life, but it’s gotten severe.”
His brother’s condition has deteriorated over the last 20 years and “he needs to be in a mental facility. I do this for love,” Swan said.
Over the years, Swan’s case has repeatedly highlighted the lack of resources available in the territory to people who are struggling with mental illness, and the revolving door of criminal charges that he and others end up trapped in.
The Virgin Islands does not have a secure mental health facility, and individuals like Swan are forced to either sit in jail without treatment, or shipped off-island to private facilities in Puerto Rico or the mainland.
Swan has a long criminal history, and was arrested four times in 2016 alone. At one point, he was released from jail to live in a truck near E. Benjamin Oliver Elementary School after he was evicted from Tutu Hi-Rise housing community. Former Police Commissioner Delroy Richards Sr. said at the time that Swan was being “set up to fail” and needed serious help.
“If he wants to use the toilet, he doesn’t have a toilet nearby so he’s going to go in the bush and then somebody’s going to see it and they’re going to report that the guy’s exposing himself, and then he gets arrested for indecent exposure,” Richards said. “It’s like, damned if you do, damned if you don’t.”
The V.I. Attorney General’s Office also warned that Swan would inevitably be rearrested for seeking out basic necessities, and that exact scenario played out in 2016 when he was arrested at KFC in Fort Mylner for causing a disturbance after employees refused to give him food.
Deputy V.I. Marshal Khoy Brutus said at the time that family members were taking Swan to sign paperwork to have him relocated to a mental health facility in Florida.
On Wednesday, Leon Swan said his brother had been living on the mainland for about five years, and “has a personal, kind of caretaker that helps him up there, but our whole family can’t take it. We’re not professional enough to deal with it.”
Coulav Swan recently returned to St. Thomas, and his brother said he needs to be hospitalized until the family can find “a proper facility in Florida, because none exists in the Virgin Islands, which needs to be rectified.”
Magistrate Judge Henry Carr III ordered Swan to undergo a mental health evaluation and said he needs to see proof “that his mental health condition has stabilized” before he can be released from jail.