A motorcycle rider died Monday in a crash on Polyberg Hill, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
Uric Smith Sr., 28, of Oswald Harris Court, was transported to Schneider Hospital via ambulance, where he later died of his injuries, Derima said in a news release Wednesday.
An investigation showed that a vehicle was turning onto Polyberg Hill when Smith, who was traveling west, “applied brakes to avoid hitting the vehicle,” Derima said. “The rider lost control of the motorcycle, eventually hitting the vehicle.”
The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information that can help police close the investigation is urged to call 911 or the Traffic Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211.