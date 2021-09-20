A man is being treated for severe burns after being found naked in Estate Bordeaux.
At 6:20 p.m. Friday, the 911 Emergency Call Center received a report of a naked man — who appeared to be severely injured — walking around the estate on St. Thomas’ west end, according to V.I. Police Public Information Officer Toby Derima.
Responding officers found the 29-year-old victim suffering from injuries from an apparent assault and burns to his body, Derima said. The victim was taken to Schneider Hospital for treatment and was scheduled to be flown to the mainland because of his burns.
Police did not respond to queries about the case by presstime Sunday.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-715-5530, or the anonymous Crime Stoppers USVI tipline at 800- 222-8477.