A North Carolina man was arrested early Friday on St. Croix after his partner told a 911 Emergency Call Center operator that he had attempted to strangle her.
Police officers were dispatched to Green Cay, east of the town of Christiansted, at 7:10 a.m. where they arrested Rodney Williams of Charlotte, N.C., charging him with second-degree assault, domestic violence and simple assault and battery, domestic violence, according to a statement from V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima.
Per the territory’s domestic violence laws, Williams was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections without bail pending his advice-of-rights hearing.