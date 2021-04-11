Police are investigating a series of shootings over the weekend on St. Croix that left one person dead and three others injured, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
Officers responded to a shooting Saturday night near Sunny Isle and found one victim who had been shot multiple times.
“He was transported to the hospital via private vehicle where he was dead on arrival,” Derima said.
Later Saturday evening police responded to another shooting “at the market at the Lagoon Street homes, Lagoon Street complex, and also in the vicinity of the Federal Credit Union,” Derima said. “There were three people injured by gunfire, two of those people were treated and release.”
The third victim remains at Luis Hospital, Derima said.
Derima said he also received word of a third shooting that occurred on St. Croix Friday night, but is waiting on officials to provide more information.
Police have not yet released the name of the individual who was shot and killed Saturday night. It is the 15th homicide in the territory so far this year, including 12 on St. Croix, two on St. Thomas, and one on St. John.
Police are holding a press conference about the shootings at 2:30 p.m. today at the Ann E. Heyliger Vegetable Market in Frederiksted, where Derima said more details will be released.