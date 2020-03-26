A tip to police resulted in the arrest of a St. Croix man Tuesday night on gun charges.
At 9:57 p.m. Tuesday, officers responding to a 911 call arrested Larry Cuencas Jr., 34, of Prince Street, Frederiksted, in the vicinity of the Fritz Lawaetz Lagoon Street Homes.
A tipster pointed police to the vehicle from which shots were believed to have been fired, according to a prepared statement.
Upon making contact with the driver, officers recovered an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, police said.
Officers charged Cuencas with unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession or sale of ammunition.
According to Commissioner Trevor Velinor, residents across the territory have been complaining about the discharge of firearms in their neighborhoods.
While the department is using technology such as closed-circuit cameras, ShotSpotter and other improved ballistic measures to combat the problem, police need the help of the community, according to the release.
Unable to post his $25,000 bail, Cuencas was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending his advice of rights hearing.
Velinor thanked the community for reporting the incident.
