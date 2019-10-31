St. Croix

Incidents reported on the police blotter include:

Charged: Assault and battery, domestic violence

Police arrested Rhashan Phillip, 42, of Work and Rest at 6:40 a.m. on Oct. 12, and charged him with assault and battery, domestic violence.

No bail was set, per the territory’s domestic violence statute.

Charged: Assault and battery, domestic violence

Police arrested Nandei McIntonth, 26, of Estate Whim at 11:40 a.m. on Oct. 12, and charged him with simple assault and battery, domestic violence.

No bail was set, per the territory’s domestic violence statute.

Charged: Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Police arrested Romano Rigis, 23, of Estate Glynn at 2:10 a.m. on Oct. 13, and charged him with unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Bail was set at $25,000.

Charged: Driving under the influence

Police arrested Rodrigo Parra, 41, of Shoy’s at 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 15, and charged him with driving under the influence. According to police, Parra caused a collision and failed a subsequent sobriety test.

No bail was set.

Charged: Disturbing the peace, domestic violence

Ranely Kelly-Nunez, 20, of the Ruby M. Rouss Housing Complex was arrested at 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 16, and charged him with disturbing the peace by threats, domestic violence.

No bail was set, per the territory’s domestic violence statute.

Charged: Possession, intent to distribute

Police arrested Asha Felix, 29, of the Candido Guadalupe Housing Complex at 10:02 p.m. on Oct. 16, and charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Bail was set at $10,000.

Charged: Second-degree assault, domestic violence

Police arrested Omaree Brooks, 26, of the Ruby M. Rouss Housing Complex at 10:45 a.m. on Oct. 23, and charged him with second-degree assault, domestic violence.

No bail was set, per the territory’s domestic violence statute.

Charged: Driving under the influence

Police arrested Luis Figuerora Jr., 51, of Estate Upper Love, at 12:13 a.m. on Oct. 24, and charged him with driving under the influence.

Bail was set at $1,000.

Charged: Assault and battery, domestic violence

Police arrested Edictor Eaquillin, 34, of Estate Concordia at 3:10 p.m. on Oct. 24, and charged him with simple assault and battery, domestic violence.

No bail was set, per the territory’s domestic violence statute.