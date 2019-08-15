St. Thomas
Charged: Disturbance
of the peace
Police arrested Demare A. Encarnacion, 27, of Estate Tutu at 8:10 a.m. on Aug. 7 and charged him with disturbance of the peace and reckless endangerment. Bond was set at $200.
Charged: Simple possession
Police arrested Kelsii C. Edwards, 26, of Contant at 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 8 and charged her with simple possession. Bond was set at $1,000.
Charged: 3rd-degree assault
Police arrested Donte C. Joseph, 23, of Anna’s Retreat at 11:50 p.m. on Aug. 8 and charged him with third-degree assault. Bond was set at $25,000.
Charged: 1st-degree burglary
Police arrested Elieser Edwards, 19, of Paul M. Pearson Gardens at 8:10 a.m. on Aug. 10 and charged him with first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, grand larceny from the person, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence and first-degree assault. Bond was set at $150,000.
Charged: Simple assault, domestic violence
Police arrested Demare A. Encarnacion, 27, of Anna’s Retreat at 1:55 a.m. on Aug. 14 and charged him with simple assault, domestic violence. No bond was set, per the territory’s domestic violence statute.
