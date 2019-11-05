St. John

Incidents include:

Charged: Burglary

A 17-year-old minor was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 and charged with first-degree burglary in an incident in Fish Bay. Bail was set at $25,000.

St. Thomas

Incidents include:

Charged: Possession of stolen property

Elieser Edwards, 20, of Paul M. Pearson Gardens housing community, was arrested on a Superior Court warrant at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 24 and charged with possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a vehicle in an incident that occurred on Aug. 14 in Estate Thomas. Bail was set at $25,000.

Charged: Possession of an unlicensed firearm

Codero Lake, 31, of Sugar Estate was arrested at 11:12 a.m. Oct. 25 and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm in an incident at a Long Bay restaurant. Bail was set at $50,000.

Charged: Disobeying a lawful order

Kareem Reece, 26, of no fixed address, was arrested at 10:15 a.m. Oct. 24 on a charge of disobeying a lawful order in an incident on Kronprindsens Gade. Bail was set at $500.

Charged: Possession of an unlicensed firearm

Ta’Rio Springete, 20, of Anna’s Retreat was arrested at 12:26 a.m. Oct. 27 on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition in an incident at a grocery store. Bail was set at $25,000.

Charged: Disturbance of the peace

Glenville Canonier, 60, of no fixed address, was arrested at noon Oct. 26 on a charge of disturbance of the peace in an incident at a waterfront bank. Bail was set at $500.

Charged: Possession of stolen property

Kevon Vin Rarcelette, 18, of Paul M. Pearson Gardens housing community was arrested on a Superior Court warrant on charges of possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a vehicle in an Aug. 14 incident in Estate Thomas. Bail was set at $25,000.

Charged: Destruction of property

Sillena Simon, 23, of Estate Lerkenlund was arrested at 1:01 p.m. Oct. 27 and charged with destruction of property and domestic violence in an incident in Frenchman’s Bay. No bail was set per the territory’s domestic violence statute.