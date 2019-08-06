St. Thomas
Charged: Grand larceny
Police arrested Alain R. Rodriguez, 39, of Miami, Fla., at 3:50 p.m. July 24 and charged him with grand larceny, possession of stolen property, forgery, and obtaining money by false pretense. Bond was set at $500,000.
Police also arrested Gary Jerome Hunter, 35, of Houston, Texas, at 1:45 p.m. on July 25 and charged him with grand larceny. Bond was set at $20,000.
Charged: Simple assault, domestic violence
Police arrested Craig A. Phillip, 28, of Smith Bay at 4:45 p.m. on July 25 and charged him with simple assault, domestic violence.
No bond was set, per the territory’s domestic violence statute.
St. John
Charged: Third-degree assault
Police arrested Leslie Alexander Thomas, 59, of Contant at 4:53 p.m. on Aug. 2 and charged him with third-degree assault. Bond was set at $25,000.
Charged: Third-degree assault
Police arrested Deshawn Vanterpool, 33, of Oswald Harris Court at 7:58 p.m. on July 28 and charged him with third-degree assault. Bond was set at $25,000.
Police arrested Jameison Jeffers, 28, of Oswald Harris Court at 1:53 a.m. on Aug. 4 and charged him with third-degree assault. Bond was set at $25,000.
Charged: Destruction of property, domestic violence
Police arrested Chames C. George, 51, of Anna’s Retreat at 10:20 a.m. on July 29 and charged him with destruction of property, domestic violence. No bond was set, per the territory’s domestic violence statute.
Charged: Violation of a restraining order
Police arrested George J. Anthony, 43, of Frydenhoj on Aug. 2 and charged him with violation of a restraining order. No bond was set.
Charged: Third-degree assault, domestic violence
Police arrested Thierre J. Louis, 20, of Water Bay on Aug. 3 and charged him with third-degree assault, domestic violence. No bond was set, per the territory’s domestic violence statute.
Charged: Possession of stolen property
Police arrested Jahlemo Rierra, 32, of no known address at 11:40 p.m. on Aug. 3 and charged him with possession of stolen property. Bond was set at $25,000.
Charged: First-degree aggravated rape
Police arrested Marciano Rivera, 18, of Anna’s Retreat at 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 4 and charged him with first-degree aggravated rape. Bond was set at $150,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.