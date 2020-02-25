St. Croix
Charged: DUI
Police arrested Michael B. Maximin, 25, of Hospital Street, Christiansted, at 1:54 a.m. on Jan. 29 and charged him with driving under the influence. Bail was set at $1,000.
Charged: DUI
Police arrested Oren Gordon, 52, of Estate Barren Spot at 11:03 p.m. on Jan. 31 and charged him with driving under the influence. Gordon was arrested after operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor, police said. Bail was set at $1,000, however, Gordon forfeited his license in lieu of bail.
Charged: Grand larceny
Police arrested Shanifa Buffong, 25, of Harbor View Apartments at 2:57 p.m. on Feb. 3 and charged her with grand larceny. She was arrested after allegedly taking a cellphone worth $1,200 from the main office of Harbor View without permission from the owner. Bail was set at $35,000.
Charged: Contempt of court
Police arrested Deonte Peterson, 20, of Estate La Grande Princesse at 11:23 a.m. on Feb. 4 and charged him with contempt of court. Peterson was arrested for violating a restraining order and aggravated assault and battery on a police officer. Bail was set at $1,000.
Charged: Simple assault and battery, domestic violence
Police arrested Bianca Massa, 29, of no fixed address, at 7:54 p.m. on Feb. 4 and charged her with simple assault and battery, domestic violence. Massa was arrested for allegedly assaulting someone in the presence of an officer. No bail was set per the territory’s domestic violence statute.
Charged: First-degree burglary, domestic violence
Police arrested Dasha Graham, 26, of Candido Guadalupe Apartments at 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 5 and charged him with first-degree burglary, domestic violence. He was arrested after allegedly breaking into someone’s home, taking an item without the person’s permission and assaulting the person. No bail was set per the territory’s domestic violence statute.
Charged: Throwing bodily fluid or waste at a person/ disturbance of the peace, domestic violence
Police arrested Robert Sones, 29, of Mango Court at 11:10 a.m. on Feb. 5 and charged him with throwing bodily fluid or waste at a person and disturbance of the peace, domestic violence. Sones was arrested after he allegedly spit on a person in the presence of an officer. No bail was set per the territory’s domestic violence statute.
Charged: Third-degree assault
Police arrested Donna Marie Allick, 31, of Marley Homes at 7:39 p.m. on Feb. 7 and charged her with third-degree assault. Allick was arrested after allegedly being caught on surveillance camera assaulting someone by hitting them in the face with a rock. Bail was set at $25,000.
Charged: Simple assault and battery
Police arrested Shirlanda Allick, 25, of Castle Burke at 7:39 p.m. on Feb. 7 and charged her with simple assault and battery. Allick was arrested for allegedly assaulting someone after being caught on surveillance camera. Bail was set at $1,000.
Charged: First-degree attempted robbery
Police arrested Dierre Javvon McLittle, 31, of Constitution Hill at 10:50 p.m. on Feb. 9 and charged him with first-degree attempted robbery. McLittle was arrested for allegedly attempting to rob an individual in the parking lot of Kmart in Sunny Isle. Bail was set at $10,000.
Charged: Third-degree assault
Police arrested Renisha Allick, 29, of Marley Homes at 11:03 a.m. on Feb. 10 and charged her with third-degree assault. Allick was arrested for allegedly assaulting someone after being caught on surveillance camera. Bail was set at $25,000.
Charged: Obtaining money by false pretense
Police arrested Haminah Davis, 29, of Estate St. John at 6:06 p.m. on Feb. 10 and charged him with obtaining money by false pretense. Bail was set at $35,000.
Charged: Simple assault and battery
Police arrested Hicton Walner, 26, of Estate La Grande Princesse at 1 p.m. on Feb. 11 and charged him with simple assault and battery. Bail was set at $1,000.
