St. Thomas
Charged: Third-degree assault, domestic violence
Police arrested Eloa Nicolas, 47, of Anna’s Retreat at 6:55 a.m. on July 10 and charged her with third-degree assault, domestic violence. No bond was set, per the territory’s domestic violence statute.
Charged: Third-degree assault
Police arrested Celene Evans, 61, of Caret Bay at 7:02 p.m. on July 14 and charged her with third-degree assault. Bond was set at $25,000.
Charged: Simple assault and battery
Police arrested Jenevar Callwood, 34, of Estate Bovoni at 4:20 p.m. on July 16 and charged her with simple assault and battery, aiding and abetting, conspiracy to commit assault, aggravated assault and battery, and disturbing the peace/fighting. Bond was set at $2,500.
Charged: First-degree aggravated rape
Police arrested Marciano Riveria, 18, of Cassi Hill at 9 p.m. on July 18 and charged him with first-degree aggravated rape, unlawful sexual contact, child abuse, and first-degree unlawful sexual contact. Bond was set at $250,000.
Charged: Possession of unlicensed firearm
Police arrested Jahcori Potter, 19, of Estate Bovoni at 5 a.m. on July 19 and charged him with possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition. Bond was set at $25,000.
