ST. THOMAS —A Bovoni man is accused of attacking a man with a bat at a bus stop.
Shakim Gumbs, 39, of Bovoni housing community, was arrested at 7:49 a.m., Sept. 28, according to a statement issued by V.I. Police on Tuesday.
Gumbs threatened the victim with a knife and assaulted the victim with a bat at a Long Bay bus stop, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
He was later found in possession of the bat and knife, Derima said.
Unable to post $25,000 bail, he was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections.