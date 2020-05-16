Body discovered in water at Altona Lagoon on St. CroixPolice are seeking the cause of death of a man found floating in Altona Lagoon early Thursday evening.
Shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, police officers were dispatched to Altona Lagoon on St. Croix on a report of a body in the ocean.
Officers contacted two males out at sea who said they discovered the body floating in the water.
The officers brought the body to shore where it was determined that there were no signs of life. The body suffered severe injuries and appears to have been hit by a boat’s propeller, according to police spokesman Toby Derima.
The man has been identified by his next of kin as 67-year-old Kenneth Steiner III.
Driver injured in one-car accident on Evans HighwayThe driver of a Mercedes sport utility vehicle was ejected from his vehicle Thursday evening in a single-car accident on Melvin Evans Highway on St. Croix.
At 5:36 p.m., the 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched Traffic Investigation Bureau officers to the vicinity of Golden Grove Adult Correctional Facility where the officers found a man in the road near an overturned white Mercedes.
According to police, the driver of the SUV lost control, causing the vehicle to roll over. The driver, who was not wearing his seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and severely injured, police said.
The driver was treated Thursday at Luis Hospital and listed in stable condition, police said.
Gunshots injure 2 women in Paradise neighborhoodTwo days after a man was wounded in a shooting in the same St. Croix neighborhood, police responded to reports of shots fired in Estate Paradise on Friday afternoon.
According to police, at around 2:40 p.m., Friday, the 911 Emergency Call Center received a report of shots fired and an injured person near Evelyn Williams Elementary School.
Arriving in the area, officers found two women who had been shot. Both victims were transported to Luis Hospital by ambulance.
Police charge man with
destruction of propertyPolice on St. Thomas arrested Ja’Koi Bell, 23, of Oswald Harris Court housing community, at 10:17 a.m. Thursday and charged him with destruction of property, domestic violence.
According to police, the tires on the victim’s vehicle were punctured on three occasions, and she had observed him doing so in the past.
Bell surrendered to police and was placed under arrest. He was not offered bail due to the territory’s domestic violence statutes, and he was turned over to the Bureau of Corrections, pending an advice-of-rights hearing.
St. Thomas woman faces grand larceny charges
Surveillance video led to the arrest of Kathlyn Reynolds, 32, of Estate Frydendahl, on charges of grand larceny, according to police.
Criminal Investigation Bureau detectives made the arrest at approximately 7:50 p.m. Wednesday.
According to police, Reynolds was observed taking a purse containing cash and other items in a surveillance video.
Bail was set at $20,000 and unable to post bail, Reynolds was turned over to the Bureau of Corrections pending her advice-of-rights hearing.
