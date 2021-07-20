On Monday, the V.I. Police Department publicly identified two St. Croix residents whose deaths are being investigated as homicides.
About an hour after dawn on June 1, the body of a woman was found beside a road near the Schjang Ballpark in Estate St. John, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
Police have now identified the woman as 59-year-old Nancy Nieves of Estate St. John, Derima said.
Based on autopsy results, police believe the woman was beaten to death, and the case has been classified as a homicide.
Shortly before noon on July 4, the partially decomposed body of an adult male was found in an Estate Peter’s Rest apartment, Derima said at the time.
An autopsy has now disclosed the victim was shot multiple times and died as a result, Derima announced Monday, stating the case is being investigated as a homicide.
The victim has been identified as Michael Scott, 48, of Estate Peter’s Rest.
In January, Scott was charged with destruction of property, domestic violence, and throwing bodily fluid or waste at a person after he urinated in his holding cell, according to police.
At the time, police said they responded to a 911 call and found Scott “uncooperative” and threatening to take his own life. The victim said Scott had damaged her home and Scott was verbally abusive, according to the affidavit filed by police. As he was placed into a cruiser, Scott “hit his head several times” and damaged the inside door handle. Scott’s criminal history includes arrests for drunken driving and a prior conviction for contempt of court.
Both cases are being investigated by the Major Crime Unit.
Detectives are asking for the community’s assistance with any details that may lead to the identification of the perpetrators, Derima said.
Nieves’ death was the 18th homicide of the year on St. Croix and the 21st in the territory. Scott’s death was the 20th homicide of the year on St. Croix and the 26th in the territory. So far this year, there have been 21 homicides on St. Croix, five on St. Thomas and one on St. John.
Police are still working to identify a woman who was found near a Bugby Hole roadway on May 19. Because of the advanced decomposition of the body, detectives were unable to ascertain the deceased’s race or age.
Derima said Monday that police do not believe the deaths of the women are related.
Police are appealing to the community for assistance in identifying the individual and ask that anyone who recently has had an adult female family member go missing to contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-227-5291.
Anyone with information about the cases can also call 911, the Crime Tipline at 340-778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.