The man shot to death near Kronprindsens Gade on St. Thomas on Tuesday evening has been identified as Frederick Martin, 50, according to St. Thomas-St. John Police Chief Barrington Thomas Sr.
The incident occurred at around 6 p.m., when 911 caller reported a male in need of assistance in an abandoned house, telling the dispatcher the victim may have been shot.
Police responded and found a Black male with no vital signs, who had been shot several times.
On Wednesday, next of kin identified the victim as Martin.
The death brings the territory’s homicide toll up to 41 this year, and marks the 13th killing on St. Thomas.
Police are urging anyone with information to call 911, the Crime Tipline at 340-778-4950, or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477 or online at crimestoppersusvi.org.