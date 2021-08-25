Police investigating daylight murder on Carlton Road

A 42-year-old man was gunned down Tuesday morning while working on Carlton Road on St. Croix, the V.I. Police Department said in a press conference held hours after the murder.
The victim, Victor Burgos, a heavy equipment operator, was shot multiple times at around 10:44 a.m. and died at the scene.
During the press conference, Deputy Chief Sean Santos and Lt. Naomi Joseph, commander of the Criminal Investigation Bureau, pleaded with the community to come forward with information.
Police, who are seeking two suspects in the slaying, have provided few details about the crime.
“Burgos was part of a roadside crew working on Carton Road when a silver SUV drove up, and someone in the vehicle fired shots, hitting Burgos. The vehicle then fled the area, traveling south,” V.I. Police Public Information Officer Toby Derima said in the statement Tuesday evening.
Police have not arrested any suspects and have not said whether investigators have identified a possible motive for the killing.
Detectives are asking anyone who saw what happened to contact police by calling 911, the Crime Tipline at 340-778-4950, or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.