Detectives are investigating a robbery and homicide on St. Croix that may be related, according to V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima.
Around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, police received a 911 report of shots fired on Queen Mary Highway in William’s Delight, and, just a few minutes later at 8:06 p.m., a gunshot victim was transported to Luis Hospital via private vehicle, Derima said in a news release.
The gunshot victim, identified as 37-year-old Kareem Smith of Salt River, succumbed to his injury, Derima said.
Officers learned that a robbery occurred outside the Queen Bee Grocery in William’s Delight, where two male victims reported that two suspects drove up in a black sedan while pointing a rifle at them, according to police.
“The suspects took money from the victims — one left the area in a victim’s vehicle while the other got into a struggle with the victims for the weapon as a shot was discharged. The suspect left the area in the black sedan,” according to Derima.
Detectives are investigating both cases to determine if they are related, Derima said.
Anyone with information on either case is urged to call 911, the Crime TipLine at 340-778-4950, or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477 or online at crimestoppersusvi.org.