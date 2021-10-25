A man was shot on St. Croix Thursday night, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
The incident occurred at around 9:16 p.m., when the 911 Emergency Call Center received reports of shots fired in La Grande Princesse, at the Wa U Feel Like liquor store, Derima said in a news release. Police said a gunshot victim was also transported to Luis Hospital in a private vehicle.
“Officers traveled to the area and found a large number of spent shell casings in the roadway and a red Jeep Gladiator truck with heavy bullet damage in the parking lot of the liquor store,” Derima said in the news release. “The preliminary investigation into the shooting revealed that one or more unknown gunmen opened fire on the truck with one occupant and fled the area. The occupant of the truck suffered multiple gunshot wounds about the body, and was taken into immediate surgery at the hospital.” Derima did not provide any additional information about the victim’s condition on Friday.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 911, the Crime TipLine at 340-778-4950, or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.