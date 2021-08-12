Police on St. Croix are investigating a carjacking Monday night.
According to a statement released by a V.I. Police spokesperson, the 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to Stand Street, Frederiksted, around 9:33 p.m. Monday “to investigate a robbery.”
The victim told police that she and a friend were walking toward her 2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser, when a slim male wearing a mask fired a shot as he approached them.
“The victims ran to safety when the suspect fired another shot at them before leaving the area in the victim’s vehicle,” V.I. Police Public Information Officer Toby Derima said. “The victim stated that there was another suspect, but was unable to give a description.”
Detectives are urging anyone with information about the robbery to call 911, the Crime Tipline at 340-778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.