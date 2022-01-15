V.I. Police are investigating a stabbing on the Christiansted Boardwalk Thursday night, according to police spokesman Toby Derima.
The incident occurred at around 7:38 p.m. when the 911 call center received a report of a stabbing on the boardwalk.
"Officers traveled to the area and found a 31-year-old male victim who received multiple stab wounds about the body. The victim and witnesses reported three suspects attacked the victim and fled the area," Derima said in a news release.
The victim was transported to Luis Hospital, where he was treated and released, Derima said.
Detectives urge anyone with information about this incident to call 911, the Crime TipLine at 340-778-4950, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477 or online at p3tips.com.