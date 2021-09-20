A St. Croix man has been returned to the territory to face a murder charge in the April 17 deaths of Juan Velazquez and Miguel Ramos during a shootout in the Aureo Diaz Heights housing community, according to V.I. Police Public Information Officer Toby Derima.
Guillermo Rivera, 28, sustained injuries during the shooting and later traveled to the mainland for treatment, Derima said. He was detained and extradited from Orlando, Fla., to St. Croix on Friday and arrested that afternoon.
Rivera was one of four individuals shot, two fatally, in the housing community shortly before 8 p.m. on a Monday evening. Also injured was an 11-year-old girl who was on a nearby playground.
“Our Criminal Investigation Bureau, led by Commander Lieutenant Naomi Joseph, stops at nothing to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice,” said St. Croix Chief of Police Sean Santos in a prepared statement commending detectives for the arrest.
Police are continuing to look for Justin Nesbitt in relation to this case, Santos said.
“We are urging him to make arrangements to turn himself in,” Santos said.
Unable to post bail set at $1 million, Rivera has been turned over to the custody of the Corrections Bureau, pending his advice of rights hearing.
In addition to Guillermo Rivera, Gilberto Rivera Jr., 30; Luis A. Rivera, 36; and Jameel Williams, 27, have each been charged with first-degree murder and numerous related crimes in the homicides.
Anyone with information about the shootings, or other crimes in the territory, is asked to contact police at 911, or 340-778-2211, or the anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.