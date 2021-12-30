A man is facing more than 30 years in prison after he was charged with assaulting a woman on St. Croix, and admitted to using a concrete brick to smash through the door of an apartment where she was staying, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Paul David Stewart, 25, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree burglary, grand larceny, destruction of property, simple assault and battery and third-degree robbery. Two of the charges were filed pursuant to the domestic violence statute, and Stewart was held without bail until his advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday.
Stewart’s arrest came after police responded to a 911 call at around 8:35 p.m. Sunday from a property owner who said Stewart had smashed the glass of his tenant’s apartment door, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.
Police responded and interviewed a woman who said she had been in a relationship with Stewart, but decided to end it earlier in the day because Stewart “is verbally and physically abusive towards her and she had enough,” and she arranged to stay with a friend because “she did not feel safe going home with Mr. Stewart,” according to the fact sheet.
About an hour after she and the friend got to the house, they heard knocking and called the landlord, fearing it was Stewart. The landlord confirmed Stewart’s truck was parked outside, and the victim said she overheard Stewart asking the landlord for the keys and arguing, according to the fact sheet.
The victim said a concrete brick suddenly came through the front glass door and Stewart walked in and “came directly to her,” so she hid in a closet, “in fear for her life,” according to the fact sheet. Stewart then “dragged her from the back of the neck to the kitchen” and cursed at her and threatened the friend before leaving.
The fact sheet does not say whether police attempted to make contact with Stewart on Sunday night.
On Monday morning, the victim said she sent Stewart a text asking to retrieve her clothes and personal items, and he picked her up and drove her to the home. When they arrived, the victim said that “she realized that all her belongings were either gone or destroyed,” and Stewart told her he’d dumped everything in the bushes, according to the fact sheet.
The victim said $2,300 cash she’d left on her dresser was also gone, and Stewart threatened to harm her if she didn’t give him her phone so he could read her text messages, so she complied.
The victim said Stewart then punched her in the leg, ripped a ring off her finger, and pushed her down the porch stairs. The victim said she borrowed a neighbor’s phone and called for help, according to the affidavit.
Police said the victim had abrasions and bruises, and the glass door at the friend’s apartment had been broken.
Police interviewed Stewart at the police station, and he admitted “he threw the concrete block into the glass door,” got into a verbal and physical altercation with the victim, destroyed her belongings and took her money, according to the affidavit. “Mr. Stewart stated that he knows that he was wrong, and he allowed his emotions to get the best of him.”
In court Wednesday, defense attorney Jeffrey Moorhead and Assistant V.I. Attorney General Karabo Molyneaux-Molloy stipulated that Stewart would be released to his sister’s third-party custody after posting $100 cash and signing an unsecured bond for the remainder of his $1,000 bail.
Judge Darryl Donohue also ordered Stewart to have no contact with the victim or witnesses in the case.