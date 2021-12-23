A day after an alert was issued for a 2-year-old St. Croix girl whose mother reported her missing, a V.I. police spokesperson said investigators believe she had been kidnapped by her father.
Police spokesperson Toby Derima told The Daily News investigators learned Cataleya Lehlani Deberry was taken out of the territory by her father, the non-custodial parent.
Derima told The Daily News an Amber Alert had been issued for the child.
“The Amber Alert is in the national system, so if he is located in the states and officers come across the amber alert, then he can be detained up there,” Derima said.
As of Daily News press time, however, no Amber Alert existed for Cataleya in the official national database maintained by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The toddler is described as a “Hispanic/Black female, 33.5 inches in height, and weighs 23 pounds,” according to the V.I. Police report.
She was last seen Sunday wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, long pajama pants with Disney characters, and multicolored Crocs.
Derima said he was waiting for detectives to give more information on Deberry’s father.
If you have seen Deberry or know her whereabouts, please contact police by calling 911, the Crime Tipline at 340-778-2211, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.