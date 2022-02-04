The V.I. Police Department late Thursday announced that investigations are underway into two armed robberies, one of which occurred at a gas station owned by the family of Sen. Novelle Francis.
No injuries were reported in either incident that occurred on opposite sides of the island.
Police spokesperson Toby Derima, in a statement released just before 9 p.m. Thursday, said that a woman reported to the 911 Emergency Call Center that she was robbed at gunpoint in downtown Frederiksted. The call, he said, came in to 911 at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.
“The victim stated that she was inside her vehicle when she was approached by two armed males. The suspects robbed her of $600 in cash and her purse containing personal documents. The victim was not injured,” Derima said.
Nearly two hours later, at 8:32 p.m., the 911 call center received a call about a robbery in progress at One Love gas station in La Grande Princesse.
“The victims, an employee of the gas station and a customer, reported to police that two slim Black males, masked and armed, entered the establishment demanding cash,” Derima said. “Both suspects fled the area on foot with approximately $100 in cash. No one was injured during that incident.”
Police Lt. Naomi Joseph, who heads department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau, took the opportunity to remind businesses to use anti-theft mechanisms, such as bulletproof cashier booths, in their establishments. She also reminded residents to be aware of their surroundings, especially after dark.
“It’s probably not a good idea to be in your car counting money,” Joseph said. “People with bad intentions will see that and use that opportunity to make you a victim.”
Police urge anyone with information on any of the robbery incidents to call 911, the Crime Tipline at 340-778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477 or online at p3tips.com.