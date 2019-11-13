St. Croix
Charged: Driving under the influence, negligent driving
Police arrested Lauren Smith, 31, of Long Reef Condos at 7:33 p.m. Nov. 3 and charged her with driving under the influence, negligent driving.
Bail was set at $1,000.
St. Thomas
Charged: Burglary
Police arrested Diomo Brooks, 23, of Anna’s Retreat at 1:40 p.m. Nov. 4 and charged him with third-degree burglary in an incident on Oct. 30 at an Anna’s Retreat convenience store.
Bail was set at $25,000.
Charged: Burglary
Police arrested Keith Jennings, 65, of Estate Frydenhoj at 2:30 a.m. Nov. 1 and charged him with third-degree burglary in an incident that occurred at an Anna’s Fancy residence.
Bail was set at $25,000
Charged: Assault
Police arrested DeQuanaya Huggins, 22, of Bovoni at 10 a.m. Nov. 1 and charged her with third-degree assault, reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm, possession of an unlicensed firearm and child neglect in an incident at a Brookman Road business.
No bail was set per the territory’s domestic violence statute.
Charged: Assault
Police arrested Raphael James, 59, of Anna’s Retreat at 11:41 a.m. Nov. 2 and charged him with third-degree assault in an incident at a private dwelling.
Bail was set at $25,000.
Charged: Possession of narcotics
Police arrested Alexander Williams, 37, of Estate Tutu at 1 p.m. Nov. 6 and charged him with possession of narcotics with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia in an incident at an Estate Thomas bus stop.
Bail was set at $25,000.
Charged: Possession of an unlicensed firearm
Police arrested Lester Frett, 36, of Brewers Bay at 2:22 p.m. Nov. 7 and charged him with possession of an unlicensed firearm within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of ammunition in an incident at the Edith Williams School bus stop.
Bail was set at $25,000.
St. John
Charged: Robbery
Police arrested Shakoi MacTavious, 21, of Estate Contant at 12:45 a.m. Nov. 5 and charged him with third-degree robbery in an incident at a Cruz Bay, St. John, restaurant on Nov. 3.
Bail was set at $25,000.
Commented