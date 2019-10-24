St. Thomas
Charged: Assault
Patrick Webster, 31, an inmate at the Corrections Bureau, was arrested in an incident at 9:50 p.m. Oct. 4 at the St. Thomas Jail. He has been charged with simple assault and bail was set at $1,000.
Charged: Embezzlement
Tatiana C. Thompson, 35, of Contant was arrested at 5:45 p.m. Oct. 3 on a warrant issued for an incident on June 31 at Home Depot. According to police, Thompson, who is unemployed, has been charged with grand larceny, obtaining money by false pretense, petit larceny, embezzlement by clerks, agents, employees, etc., buying, receiving or possessing stolen property, forgery, theft obtaining credit card through fraudulent means, fraudulent use of a credit card, and receipt of money, goods and services obtained by fraudulent use of a credit card. Bail was set at $10,000.
Charged: Embezzlement
Ke’Mone Monsanto, 27, of Lovenlund was arrested at 5 p.m. Oct. 3 on a warrant issued for an incident on Aug. 3 at Home Depot. According to police, Monsanto has been charged with grand larceny/embezzlement by clerks, agents or employees, buying, receiving or possessing stolen property, forgery, theft obtaining credit card through fraudulent means, fraudulent use of a credit card, receipt of money, goods and services obtained by fraudulent use of a credit card, and obtaining money by false pretense. Bail was set at $10,000.
Charged: Passing counterfeit bills
James Shaquill, 23, of Tampa, Fla., was arrested at 11:50 p.m. Sept. 30, in an incident in Havensight. According to police, he was arrested and charged with passing of counterfeit bills. Bail was set at $10,000.
Charged: Assault
Kareem “Raymo” Joseph, 38, of an unknown address was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Sept. 29, in an incident that occurred Jan. 15, 2017, in Lindbergh Bay. According to police, he has been charged with first-degree assault, using a dangerous weapon, third-degree assault, mayhem, retaliating against/threatening a witness and unauthorized presence on a school premises. Bail was set at $100,000.
Charged: Assault
Kareem Reece, 26, was arrested at 3:40 a.m. Sept. 28 in an incident on Kronprindsens Gade in Charlotte Amalie. According to police, he has been charged with third-degree assault. Bail was set at 25,000.
Charged: Assault
Desie Henry, 49, of Smith Bay was arrested at 12 p.m. Oct. 12 in an incident at a Sugar Estate laundromat. According to police, he has been charged with third-degree assault. Bail was set at $25,000.
Charged: DUI
Guillermop Soto Guerrero, 42, of Estate Thomas, was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Oct. 9 in an incident in Estate Contant. According to police, he was arrested and charged with DUI, illegal blood alcohol content, unregistered vehicle, uninsured vehicle, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and negligent driving. Bail was set at $1,000.
Charged: Fugitive from justice
Randolph Donovan Jr., 34, of Wintberg was arrested at 6 p.m. Oct. 9. According to police, he was arrested on a charge of being a fugitive from justice in Florida. No bail was set.
Charged: Defrauding a hotel and restaurant
John Hatridge, 51, of an unknown address, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Oct. 16 in an incident at Crown Bay. According to police, he was arrested on a charge of defrauding a hotel and restaurant. No information on bail was available.
Charged: Vehicular homicide
Natalie Francis, 44, of Misgunst was arrested at 6:37 a.m. Oct. 11 in an Aug. 25 incident on Weymouth Rhymer Highway. According to police, she has been charged with negligent driving, vehicular homicide and failing to yield the right of way. Bail was set at $25,000.
Charged: DUI
Allison Querrard, 24, of Estate Peter was arrested at 9:56 p.m. Oct. 17 in an incident on Turpentine Run Road. According to police, she was arrested on a charge of negligent driving, DUI, illegal blood alcohol content and failure to stay left. Bail was set at $500.
Commented