V.I. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Allen “Buckwheat” Samuel, who is wanted in connection with a burglary on St. Thomas.
Samuel, 47, is being sought for a burglary that occurred on Sept. 19 on Store Tvaer Gade, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page Wednesday.
“Samuel is a Black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds. He frequents Altona, Simmonds Alley and Contant,” according to the post.
Police responded to the burglary report at 9 a.m., Sept. 19, at the Ice Cream Shop, a business on Tvaer Gade on the Charlotte Amalie waterfront, according to V.I. Superior Court records.
Investigators reviewed surveillance video that showed two suspects, who police identified as Samuel and Craig Stevens, according to an affidavit filed by police.
Stevens was located downtown and arrested hours after the burglary, but police are still searching for Samuel.
One year ago, Samuel was arrested and charged with attempted murder, after a victim told police that “Buckwheat” had slashed his throat at Mitchell Motel — an abandoned, government-owned hotel that’s become a haven for squatters and a hotbed of drug activity.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales said at the time that Samuel has “been in and out of jail for a long time” on a variety of charges.
While Samuel was initially deemed a danger to the community and jailed with bail set at $75,000, he was released over the summer after prosecutors said they were unable to pursue the case.
“Due to witness issues, the people are not able to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt at this time,” according to a motion filed June 7 by Assistant V.I. Attorney General H. Timothy Perry.
Superior Court Judge Sigrid Tejo agreed to dismiss the case “without prejudice,” meaning that prosecutors could choose to refile charges in the future if they have enough evidence to bring the case to trial.
Anyone who has seen Samuel or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ext. 5576, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.