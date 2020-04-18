The V.I. Police Department is seeking the community’s help in finding the individual who assaulted a man on St. Croix during the wee morning hours Thursday.
According to Police Department spokesman Toby Derima, the 911 Emergency Call Center was contacted about 4:45 a.m. to investigate an assault on King Street, Frederiksted. He said that responding officers discovered an man with multiple lacerations about his body.
The victim, who was transported to Luis Hospital for treatment, was listed in stable condition. He was unable to provide a statement to detectives, Derima said.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the assault to call 911, VIPD’s Crime TipLine at 340- 778-4950 or the anonymous tip line, Crime Stoppers USVI, at 1-800-222-8477.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.