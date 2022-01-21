A St. Croix woman was arrested on domestic violence charges after police say she threw rocks at two cars.
Jahquanya Jarvis was arrested Tuesday and charged with domestic violence, simple assault and battery and damage to property.
The victim told police that he and Jarvis began arguing when he was “unable to give her a crib,” according to an affidavit.
Jarvis “lunged at him and struck him in the face with a closed fist and continued to assault him about his neck and back,” until the victim pushed her out a door, police said.
The victim followed Jarvis outside, where she threw stones at two of his vehicles, breaking a windshield and rear window, the affidavit said.
Jarvis, who is currently pregnant and has a three-year-old child, was released on her own recognizance pending a hearing Wednesday.
At the hearing, Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. allowed Jarvis to remain on release, and her bail was set at $5,000 with an unsecured bond.