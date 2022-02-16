V.I. Police responded in force at about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday to “a massive brawl” in the Oswald Harris Court housing community on St. Thomas.
Nearly a dozen marked and unmarked police vehicles cut through the Wheatley Center parking lot with lights flashing, moving toward just one of the road entrances to the community.
According to V.I. Police Director of Communications Glen Dratte, the officers responded immediately after receiving a report of the fight and shots being fired into the air.
The brawl was sparked by a verbal altercation and “became one big fight,” Dratte said Wednesday, shortly after officers calmed the situation and continued to work to determine exactly what had occurred.
During the fight, a 26-year-old man was stabbed and was rushed into surgery at Schneider Hospital. His condition was not available at press time. Two women were also treated for less serious injuries, Dratte said.
No gunshot injuries were reported, Dratte said.