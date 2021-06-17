A woman who has been a fixture for months on the streets around the St. Thomas waterfront and Crown Bay was arrested Tuesday after a dispute with an officer, but police have been unable to figure out who she is.
The woman was not in possession of any identification documents, and she has refused to tell officers her name or other information.
With no way to identify her, police charged the woman as an anonymous “Jane Doe.”
It’s unclear whether police have obtained her fingerprints, and the arresting officer said in an affidavit filed in V.I. Superior Court that police were not able to process her before turning her over to the Bureau of Corrections.
Short and stout, the woman is Caucasian and appears to be in her 50s or 60s, with shaggy light brown hair that’s starting to gray. It’s unclear when she arrived on St. Thomas and how long she’s been living on the streets, but she is frequently seen in public areas along the waterfront bundled in layers of clothing and pushing a loaded shopping cart. When she answered the judge’s questions, she spoke with a neutral, mainland American accent.
As of Daily News press time, V.I. Police had not released the woman’s mugshot.
She was arrested at around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday after an officer patrolling Veterans Drive in the area of Burger Maxx, saw “a Caucasian female removing trash from a shopping cart in her possession and feeding the stray chickens.”
“I approached her and asked her to collect the trash and place it in a bin,” the officer said, according to the affidavit filed by police.
The woman refused to pick up the trash, called the officer an obscene racial slur, according to police.
The woman became increasingly agitated and continued screaming obscenities and claiming “I am from China,” and the officer called for backup as adults and children passing by covered their ears and rushed past to avoid a confrontation, according to the affidavit.
The woman fled as more police arrived, and officers took her into custody in front of the V.I. Lottery office and brought her to Schneider Hospital for an evaluation. She continued refusing to provide any information to medical staff “and refused to be treated,” so police brought her to jail, according to the affidavit.
Police charged her with four crimes — obscene and indecent conduct, disturbance of the peace, littering and delaying and obstruction.
At her advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday before Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell, the woman displayed symptoms of apparent mental illness and disordered thinking.
She gripped the collar of her red jail jumpsuit tightly throughout the hearing, and appeared confused and angered by the proceedings.
Territorial Public Defender Paula Norkaitis said she spoke with her client in English, but the woman requested a Chinese translator. When Norkaitis asked what dialect she spoke, the woman replied, “Chinese.”
“I’m unable to give you any identifying information right now about Miss Jane Doe,” Norkaitis said. “She indicated she is a Chinese diplomat. That was at the very end of the conversation. I’m not really sure your Honor, what interpreter she needs, if any.”
“She spoke to you in English, correct?” the judge asked, before questioning whether she needs to be evaluated by a medical professional. “I do believe an evaluation might be beneficial,” Norkaitis responded.
The woman appeared in court from jail via video conference, and at times jumped up and tore off her mask, gesturing and speaking excitedly.
Bureau of Corrections officials kept her microphone on mute during the outbursts, and had to frequently remind her to wear her mask and pay attention to the judge.
“I’m familiar from seeing this person in downtown Charlotte Amalie,” but “everything is unknown” about her, Hermon-Percell said.
The judge ordered the Bureau of Corrections to evaluate her, and scheduled another court hearing for June 23.
If the Bureau is unable to provide mental health treatment, they must “then take her to Roy Schneider hospital, so she can be seen by a psychiatrist or a psychologist there, because I know the Bureau may not have anyone currently that can do this,” Hermon-Percell said.
The judge added that the woman’s “mental health is in question and she may need to be stabilized.”
“We’ll see what can happen in a week’s time,” she said.