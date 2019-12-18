St. Thomas
Charged: Mayhem
Police arrested Samuel Ariel Acosta de la Cruz, no age given, of Enighed around 5 a.m. on Friday and charged him with mayhem.
V.I. police officers along with the U.S. Marshals Service, Customs and Border Protection, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested Acosta de la Cruz on a warrant for mayhem.
According to police, on Sep. 15, Acosta de la Cruz “assaulted the victim by striking him with a bottle and stabbing him with an unknown object.” The assault was caught on surveillance footage, according to police.
Bail for Acosta de la Cruz was set at $100,000. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending his advice-of-rights hearing.
Charged: Second-degree assault, domestic violence
Police arrested Julian Frett, 63, at 9:15 p.m. Friday and charged him with second-degree assault, domestic violence.
The victim in this incident stated that Frett struck her in her face and strangled her. The victim sought medical attention at the Schneider Hospital Emergency Room for her injuries.
Charged: Fugitive from justice
Police arrested Aubrey Meyers Jr., 63, an inmate of the Bureau of Corrections, on Dec. 12 and charged him with being a fugitive from justice on a warrant from Seminole County, Fla.
No bail was set.
Charged: Assault
Police arrested Alton Vidal, 46, of Estate Fydenhoj at 11:50 p.m. Dec. 7 and charged him with second-degree assault, domestic violence in an incident that took place in Estate Frydenhoj.
No bail was set per the territory’s domestic violence statute.
Charged: Attempted murder
Elijah Henry, 28, of Oswald Harris Court housing community, was arrested at 4:10 p.m. Dec. 9 and charged with attempted first-degree murder, two counts of using an unlicensed firearm during the commission of attempted murder first degree, first- and third-degree assault, domestic violence, mayhem, two counts of using an unlicensed firearm during mayhem, unauthorized possession of a firearm and ammunition, and unauthorized possession of a firearm with altered identification marks. Henry had previously been arrested in January in the case in which he told police he and a female acquaintance had been the victim of a robbery attempt.
