St. Thomas
Charged: Burglary
Police arrested Arnaldo Kennengs, 64, of Lindbergh Bay at 8:25 p.m. Sunday and charged him with third-degree burglary in an incident in Long Bay. Bail was set at $25,000.
Charged: Fugitive
Police arrested Barry Johnson-Daniels, 37, of Harrisburg, Pa., at 3:52 p.m. Monday on charges of being a fugitive from justice. No bail was set.
Charged: Possession of an unlicensed firearm
Police arrested Bryan A.K. Christopher Jr., 20, of Pine Peace, St. John, at 8:54 p.m. Nov. 8, on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of an unlicensed firearm within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of a machine gun and possession of ammunition in an incident on Nicholas “Nick” Friday Memorial Drive on St. Thomas.
Commented