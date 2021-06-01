TORTOLA — An inmate at her Her Majesty’s Prison in Balsam Ghut died Sunday night at the Dr. D. Orlando Smith Hospital after succumbing to his injuries following a stabbing incident involving four inmates.
Royal Virgin Islands Police Force Press Officer Diane Drayton confirmed the 29-year-old inmate’s death.
“Police can confirm that one man is dead following an incident at HM Prison,” Drayton said in a statement. “Details surrounding the incident are unclear at this point.”
In a late Sunday night statement, Health and Social Development Minister Carvin Malone, under whose ministry the prison falls, said a violent altercation had occurred among several incarcerated individuals, which resulted in the injury of four inmates.
“Three of the four inmates sustained serious stab wounds and were taken to the Dr. D. Orlando Smith Hospital for urgent medical treatment. Nickail Chambers subsequently died in hospital as a result of severe injury sustained during the incident,” Malone said in the statement. “I have been informed by acting Superintendent of Prisons Royston Percival that all prisoners have been confined to their cells while the matter is being investigated by the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force and one inmate has been formally charges in relation to this matter.”
Malone, on behalf of the government, offered his deepest condolences to Chambers’ family and offered prayers that the other injured inmates will make a full recovery.
A follow-up statement from Drayton on Monday afternoon said officers of the Major Crime Team are continuing their investigations into Sunday’s incident.
“Two men have been arrested in relation to this investigation however no charges have yet been laid,” Drayton said in the statement. “Investigations are ongoing.”
In 2019, the High Court sentenced Chambers to 10 years in prison for possession of a firearm and attempted murder.
“I am deeply concerned about the events at Her Majesty’s Prison on Sunday evening that sadly resulted in a loss of life. My sincere condolences go to the family and friends of the deceased,” Governor John Rankin said in a statement on Monday. “The safety and security of the prison inmates, all staff and officers are an absolute priority.”
Rankin called a meeting of the territory’s National Security Council on Monday to review the incident.