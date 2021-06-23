ST. THOMAS — Police are investigating a rape reported at Margaritaville Vacation Club in Smith Bay.
At around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to Margaritaville Vacation Club in response to the reported rape, police said Tuesday. The victim told officers she had drinks with her assailant, who she had not met before, at the resort’s Hilltop Bar. While heading back to her room, the suspect “walked her behind of the lobby and sexually assaulted her,” according to V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima.
The victim described her attacker as a shirtless Hispanic male, 5 feet 6 inches in height, with his hair in blond braids and tattoos.
Detectives are urging anyone with information about this incident, or who could can identify the suspect, to contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ext. 5579, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.